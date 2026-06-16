Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

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16.06.2026 13:55:00

The Sandisk Rally Isn't Over Yet

It's easy to think that you missed out on an opportunity after a growth stock has trounced the S&P 500, but the Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) rally doesn't seem to be over. The company benefits from a multi-year growth opportunity that sets the stage for accelerated revenue and net income growth.When most people think of AI, they immediately think of Nvidia. However, investors can make more money by focusing on smaller components of AI, such as memory chips. Its NAND flash memory technology is critical for AI chips that process substantial amounts of data. Without good memory products, AI chips would experience significant performance drops, and some workloads would stop functioning.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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