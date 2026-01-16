Per Aktie
The Tiny Quantum Stock That Could Surge 35% per Year as AI Demand Explodes
I thought the term quantum computing sounded like science fiction technobabble the first time I heard it. It's something Captain Jean-Luc Picard would discuss aboard the Enterprise, not a real tangible thing.But not only is quantum computing real, it's already forming its own revolution in computer science, and companies like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) are the ones making this sci-fi fantasy into a reality. The stock price has increased at an annualized rate of 35% over the past five years, and I only see that continuing.McKinsey reports that quantum computing could be worth as much as $72 billion by 2035, and it's no wonder when you consider artificial intelligence (AI) and its unique needs. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
