Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
|
10.12.2025 22:45:00
Think Palantir Is Overhyped? This Metric Says It Still Has Room to Run
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has soared more than 2,000% over the past three years, driving its valuation to unbelievable levels, and this is thanks to the company's ability to do something very important: Palantir is helping customers immediately put artificial intelligence (AI) to work for them.This tech company makes software platforms that aggregate and analyze a customer's data, and its AI-driven system, simply called Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) has been winning over government and commercial customers. All of this has helped revenue climb in the double digits, and customer count and contract value surge. So, it's no surprise that Palantir stock has roared higher too.But trading for about 250x forward earnings estimates right now, and even more a few weeks ago, it's clear some investors think this tech stock is too expensive and overhyped. Still, the following metric says Palantir has room to run. Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
