Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
25.11.2025 02:49:33
This Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics Stock Has Crushed Nvidia and Palantir This Year. It Can Still Soar Higher.
Ask most investors about the top players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), and many will likely mention AI chipmaker Nvidia and data mining and AI software pioneer Palantir Technologies -- and with good reason. Both have leveraged their expertise to profit from the rapid adoption of AI, which is reflected in their robust sales and profit growth.Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the gold standard in the data center GPU market, and Palantir arguably has no real competition when it comes to the real-time, data-driven decisions made possible by its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Both companies have become leaders in the field of AI and delivered outstanding growth in 2025.On the back of impressive financial performances, Palantir stock has risen 114% so far this year (as of this writing), while Nvidia has gained 36%. Both have easily outpaced the 14% gains of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) since the start of 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
