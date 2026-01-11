CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
11.01.2026 20:53:00
This CoreWeave Rival Could Double in 2026
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) is a well-known cloud infrastructure company that many artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers are farming out computing loads to these days. Not every AI hyperscaler has the capacity they need to process all the workloads they want to run, and having some infrastructure that is owned by a different entity is also a smart move because it eliminates a single point of failure.However, CoreWeave isn't the only company in this space. There are several other competitors, but my favorite is Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS), which operates in a similar field as CoreWeave and offers graphics processing units (GPUs) in a full-stack platform to give its clients everything they need to run AI workloads on its servers.Nebius could be primed for monster gains in 2026, but is it a better bet than CoreWeave? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
