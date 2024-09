This Risk Weighs on Investors' Minds as Nvidia Continues to See Explosive Growth. Is the Stock Still a Buy?

Over the past few years, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the hottest stocks, thanks to its astronomical growth. However, the stock fell after the chipmaker announced its fiscal second quarter earnings last week, despite incredible growth that surpassed analysts' expectations. The market wasn't impressed.Let's take a closer look at the company's latest quarterly results and the one risk that appears to be weighing on investors' minds. For its fiscal second quarter, Nvidia saw sales soar 122% year over year to $30 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.68, up 152%. Now admittedly that was a slowdown from the 262% revenue growth and 461% adjusted EPS growth it saw in Q1, but still incredible growth. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool