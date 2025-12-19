Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
19.12.2025 14:54:00
Time to Buy the Dip in Netflix Stock
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) entered into an agreement to acquire parts of Time Warner, which includes the studio, HBO, and HBO Max in a $72 billion deal that will tie up capex for awhile and add debt to the company. But I believe the positives far outweigh the short-term negatives, which is why I see this dip in shares of Netflix being a buy. The stock has fallen a great deal since the acquisition was rumored and valuations now look quite compelling.Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 8, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 9, 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
