To Enhance Dining Platform, American Express Enters Agreement to Acquire Tock from Squarespace; Also Agrees to Acquire Rooam

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced an agreement to acquire Tock, a reservation, table, and event management technology provider, from Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP), the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. The Company also announced an agreement to acquire Rooam, a technology company that powers mobile payments, ordering and integrations with point of sale, marketing and loyalty systems used by restaurants and entertainment venues. The acquisitions build on American Express’ previous investments in dining, travel, and entertainment, expanding the company’s suite of digital tools for restaurants and merchants to better serve their customers, the number of restaurants offered through American Express channels, and the ways Card Members access experiences.

"Restaurants are one of our largest Card Member spending categories within Travel and Entertainment, with $100 billion in volume in 2023,” said Howard Grosfield, President, U.S. Consumer Services, American Express. "We’ve been offering unique dining benefits, exclusive access, and special experiences to our Card Members for years through Resy and Global Dining Access by Resy. Now, we can connect even more premium customers with the most exciting restaurants, while providing merchants and restaurants more technology to help their businesses thrive. We will be able to offer restaurants the tools to deliver more personalized hospitality, facilitate pre-paid experiences like tasting menus, and provide more convenient ways for customers to pay the bill.”

"From our acquisition of Resy in July 2019 through year-end 2023, we’ve increased the number of engaged diners by 3x, increased the number of restaurants by 5.4x and driven solid growth in diners seated1. Restaurants value access to our premium, high-spending customer base and to Resy’s technology to help run their businesses,” said Pablo Rivero, Vice President, American Express Global Dining, CEO Resy. "These acquisitions will enhance our dining platform and help us continue to support the industry’s growth.”

Tock, launched in Chicago in 2014 and acquired by Squarespace in 2021, provides reservation, table management and event ticketing tools to approximately 7,000 restaurants, wineries, and other bookable venues. Adding Tock’s network of restaurants and innovative suite of products will enhance American Express’ dining platform, delivering even more unforgettable experiences for diners and access to highly sought-after reservations in one destination. As part of the deal, Squarespace and American Express will also partner to deliver additional value for small businesses that use American Express Cards through the Amex Offers program (digital card-linked offers) and Card Member benefits.

"American Express has demonstrated its commitment to the hospitality industry, and we believe that as part of American Express, Tock will deliver enhanced value to our customers through access to a broad network of diners,” said Matthew Tucker, Head of Tock. "We appreciate American Express’ recognition of Tock’s exceptional products, experienced team, and our first-rate customer base. We look forward to working together to broaden American Express’ world class dining program and are excited by the tremendous opportunity to continue to innovate on behalf of our customers as part of American Express. We are also deeply appreciative of Squarespace’s support of Tock’s vision and its commitment to the business over the past three years.”

"Since adding Tock as a Squarespace company in 2021, we have been honored to partner together to serve the hospitality industry,” said Anthony Casalena, Founder and CEO of Squarespace. "We are thankful for Matt’s leadership and the team’s emphasis on innovative products and world class customer care. Our shared commitment to help small businesses grow has been core to our partnership and we believe the Tock business will continue to thrive in its exciting next chapter with American Express.”

Rooam, founded in 2015, has become a key technology partner for customers ranging from restaurants and bars to stadiums and arenas. The company’s integrations will add new capabilities to the Resy dashboard that help restaurants personalize marketing, drive loyalty, and turn tables faster. Adding Rooam’s proprietary products – Rooam Pay, Rooam Tab, and Rooam Order – will enhance Amex’s mobile ordering and payment capabilities as American Express continues to deepen its sports, music, and entertainment partnerships.

"We built Rooam to make it easy for restaurants and entertainment venues to use major point of sale providers with other key technology systems crucial to hospitality operations. Combining our capabilities with American Express and Resy will power payments, marketing, and loyalty programs for hospitality providers, bringing together the digital tools they need in one platform,” said Junaid Shams, co-founder and CEO of Rooam.

The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval for the Tock acquisition. American Express will acquire Tock for $400M in cash, subject to customary adjustments. Financial details of the Rooam acquisition are not being disclosed.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.

Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

ABOUT RESY

Resy is a digital dining platform that powers restaurants around the world and provides reservation booking for passionate diners. With the powerful backing of American Express, Resy has created best-in-class software that elevates dining experiences and connects restaurants to a vast network of highly engaged diners. Resy is a destination for restaurant discovery, exclusive access, original content, and chef-driven culinary events. The amazing world of restaurants is just a few taps away in the Resy app and at Resy.com.

ABOUT TOCK

Tock offers an all-in-one solution that enables hospitality businesses to adapt and thrive in an ever-changing landscape. With robust reservation, waitlist, and table management capabilities, Tock’s platform offers hospitality businesses everything they need to drive revenue, increase covers, and keep guests coming back. To learn more, visit exploretock.com/join.

ABOUT SQUARESPACE

Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) is a design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online. We empower millions in more than 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to create an online presence, build an audience, monetize, and scale their business. Our suite of products range from websites, domains, ecommerce, and marketing tools, as well as tools for scheduling with Acuity, creating and managing social media presence with Bio Sites and Unfold, and hospitality business management via Tock. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com.

ABOUT ROOAM

Rooam is a leading contactless payment platform that powers restaurants, bars, music venues, and arenas nationwide. Rooam offers a PCI-compliant solution that easily and securely integrates with every major point-of-sale provider without adding additional hardware. Rooam helps venues improve the speed of service, increase revenue, and deliver an efficient and modern guest experience. Rooam is trusted by the top brands and consumer platforms in hospitality, featuring Resy, Tock, Blackbird, Live Nation, and TAO Group. Learn more at www.rooam.co.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which include current expectations regarding the transactions and future operations, among other matters, contain words such as "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "plan,” "aim,” "will,” "may,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "continue” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: the parties’ ability to satisfy the closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and consummate the transactions; the underlying assumptions related to the transactions proving to be inaccurate or unrealized; and American Express’ ability to integrate Tock and Rooam and benefit from and expand the platforms, tools and capabilities, which will depend in part on management’s decisions regarding future operations, strategies and business initiatives. A further description of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in American Express’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its other reports filed with the SEC.

1Engaged Diner means a registered user who books a reservation or sets a notify through a digital channel within the past 6 months from July 2019 and December 2023; the number of restaurants reflects the total of all restaurant partners who are either subscribed to ResyOS, part of Resy's Global Restaurant Network, or part of Pocket Concierge (Japan).

