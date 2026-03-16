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Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077

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16.03.2026 15:45:05

TR-1: notification of major holdings

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
TR-1: notification of major holdings

16-March-2026 / 14:45 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

x

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

x

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify) iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Optidob BV

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

 

Optidob BV

Direct holder of 5.03 %

Bloembeek CV

Direct holder of 0.14%

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:

13-03-2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

16-03-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.17%

 

5.17%

11,240,537

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

 

 

 

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

BMG4209G2077

11,240,537

 

5.17%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

11,240,537

5.17%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an “X”)

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

X

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Stichting Beheer Beukenrode

 

 

 

Bloembeek CV

0.14%

 

0.14%

Optidob BV

5.03%

 

5.03%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

 

11. Additional information xvi

 
         

 

Place of completion

Amsterdam

Date of completion

16-03-2026

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 421179
EQS News ID: 2292070

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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