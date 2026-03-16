Gulf Keystone Petroleum Aktie
WKN DE: A2DGZ5 / ISIN: BMG4209G2077
|
16.03.2026 15:45:05
TR-1: notification of major holdings
|
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|BMG4209G2077
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|GKP
|LEI Code:
|213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
|Sequence No.:
|421179
|EQS News ID:
|2292070
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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