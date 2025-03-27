Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

27.03.2025 08:30:11

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

27-March-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 26 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

60,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

291.50p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

281.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

286.8512p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,671,767 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,374,683.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 26/03/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 286.8512p

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1223

289.50

 08:20:49

00074459650TRLO0

XLON

620

289.00

 08:20:50

00074459651TRLO0

XLON

634

289.00

 08:20:50

00074459652TRLO0

XLON

1191

288.50

 08:21:12

00074459672TRLO0

XLON

100

288.50

 08:21:12

00074459673TRLO0

XLON

1400

291.00

 08:39:49

00074460328TRLO0

XLON

2059

291.50

 08:39:49

00074460329TRLO0

XLON

1161

291.50

 08:44:49

00074460534TRLO0

XLON

1282

289.50

 09:00:36

00074461136TRLO0

XLON

1175

289.50

 09:00:36

00074461137TRLO0

XLON

1211

289.00

 09:04:18

00074461223TRLO0

XLON

1239

287.00

 09:22:43

00074461750TRLO0

XLON

500

289.00

 10:16:03

00074463201TRLO0

XLON

134

288.50

 10:16:11

00074463254TRLO0

XLON

1261

288.50

 10:16:11

00074463255TRLO0

XLON

1282

288.00

 10:35:48

00074463625TRLO0

XLON

20000

289.00

 11:01:18

00074464202TRLO0

XLON

1200

289.00

 11:27:25

00074464861TRLO0

XLON

145

289.00

 11:27:25

00074464862TRLO0

XLON

1131

286.00

 11:39:39

00074465139TRLO0

XLON

365

284.50

 12:21:23

00074465821TRLO0

XLON

500

284.50

 12:21:23

00074465822TRLO0

XLON

519

284.50

 12:21:23

00074465823TRLO0

XLON

1150

283.00

 13:23:16

00074467991TRLO0

XLON

1285

284.00

 13:30:34

00074468277TRLO0

XLON

1202

284.00

 13:47:06

00074468890TRLO0

XLON

1163

283.00

 13:57:41

00074469349TRLO0

XLON

847

283.50

 14:16:37

00074470226TRLO0

XLON

522

283.50

 14:16:37

00074470227TRLO0

XLON

1022

281.50

 14:27:02

00074470625TRLO0

XLON

345

281.50

 14:27:02

00074470626TRLO0

XLON

1163

281.50

 14:59:57

00074472102TRLO0

XLON

1163

281.00

 15:03:00

00074472267TRLO0

XLON

1060

282.00

 15:08:28

00074472450TRLO0

XLON

199

282.00

 15:08:28

00074472451TRLO0

XLON

936

283.00

 15:26:23

00074473206TRLO0

XLON

328

283.00

 15:26:23

00074473207TRLO0

XLON

350

283.00

 15:26:37

00074473212TRLO0

XLON

1350

282.50

 15:28:06

00074473239TRLO0

XLON

380

283.00

 15:53:21

00074474233TRLO0

XLON

436

283.00

 15:53:21

00074474234TRLO0

XLON

611

282.50

 15:56:13

00074474376TRLO0

XLON

921

282.50

 15:56:13

00074474377TRLO0

XLON

380

282.00

 16:00:34

00074474631TRLO0

XLON

370

282.00

 16:01:41

00074474742TRLO0

XLON

767

282.00

 16:09:47

00074475072TRLO0

XLON

474

282.00

 16:09:48

00074475073TRLO0

XLON

1244

282.00

 16:12:44

00074475285TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 380261
EQS News ID: 2107000

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

