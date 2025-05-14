Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 32,870 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 293.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 290.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 291.5475p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,416,096 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,630,354.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 32,870

Volume weighted average price (pence): 291.5475

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 988 293.00 08:28:49 00075305882TRLO0 XLON 1040 293.00 08:28:49 00075305883TRLO0 XLON 467 292.00 09:02:19 00075307464TRLO0 XLON 619 292.00 09:02:19 00075307465TRLO0 XLON 888 290.80 09:07:20 00075307884TRLO0 XLON 367 290.60 09:07:20 00075307885TRLO0 XLON 640 290.60 09:07:20 00075307886TRLO0 XLON 319 290.00 09:40:47 00075309625TRLO0 XLON 475 290.00 09:42:01 00075309665TRLO0 XLON 118 290.00 09:42:01 00075309666TRLO0 XLON 95 290.40 10:11:41 00075311141TRLO0 XLON 803 290.40 10:11:41 00075311142TRLO0 XLON 126 290.40 10:34:14 00075312099TRLO0 XLON 32 290.40 10:34:33 00075312106TRLO0 XLON 248 290.60 10:47:18 00075312498TRLO0 XLON 1298 290.60 10:53:32 00075312689TRLO0 XLON 450 290.80 11:16:20 00075313475TRLO0 XLON 524 290.80 11:16:20 00075313476TRLO0 XLON 1051 290.80 11:51:57 00075314337TRLO0 XLON 527 291.00 11:59:59 00075314784TRLO0 XLON 68 291.40 12:04:43 00075315029TRLO0 XLON 73 291.40 12:04:43 00075315030TRLO0 XLON 558 291.40 12:04:44 00075315031TRLO0 XLON 1210 291.00 12:05:20 00075315069TRLO0 XLON 472 292.40 12:19:16 00075315765TRLO0 XLON 972 292.00 12:23:29 00075315964TRLO0 XLON 100 292.00 12:26:09 00075316025TRLO0 XLON 100 292.00 12:26:09 00075316026TRLO0 XLON 100 292.00 12:26:09 00075316027TRLO0 XLON 100 292.00 12:26:09 00075316029TRLO0 XLON 100 292.00 12:26:09 00075316030TRLO0 XLON 400 292.00 12:26:09 00075316031TRLO0 XLON 26 292.00 12:26:09 00075316032TRLO0 XLON 43 292.00 12:26:09 00075316033TRLO0 XLON 957 291.80 12:39:31 00075316579TRLO0 XLON 132 292.20 12:47:50 00075316881TRLO0 XLON 717 292.20 12:47:50 00075316882TRLO0 XLON 114 292.20 12:47:50 00075316883TRLO0 XLON 995 291.80 12:47:51 00075316884TRLO0 XLON 805 292.20 12:48:19 00075316895TRLO0 XLON 975 291.80 12:48:49 00075316917TRLO0 XLON 1 291.60 12:59:43 00075317293TRLO0 XLON 145 291.60 12:59:43 00075317294TRLO0 XLON 396 291.60 12:59:43 00075317295TRLO0 XLON 964 290.20 13:06:16 00075317557TRLO0 XLON 56 291.00 13:30:34 00075319716TRLO0 XLON 1034 291.00 13:31:34 00075319848TRLO0 XLON 2 290.80 13:31:37 00075319850TRLO0 XLON 1521 290.80 13:42:03 00075320430TRLO0 XLON 896 291.40 13:57:55 00075321075TRLO0 XLON 216 291.20 14:04:33 00075321445TRLO0 XLON 744 291.20 14:04:33 00075321446TRLO0 XLON 54 292.00 14:15:16 00075321815TRLO0 XLON 981 292.00 14:16:52 00075321872TRLO0 XLON 891 292.00 14:17:43 00075321891TRLO0 XLON 64 292.00 14:24:23 00075322194TRLO0 XLON 58 292.00 14:24:23 00075322195TRLO0 XLON 69 292.00 14:24:23 00075322196TRLO0 XLON 368 292.00 14:24:23 00075322197TRLO0 XLON 1248 291.40 14:30:16 00075322501TRLO0 XLON 23 291.40 14:30:16 00075322502TRLO0 XLON 3 291.40 14:30:16 00075322503TRLO0 XLON 4 291.40 14:30:16 00075322504TRLO0 XLON 930 293.00 14:37:45 00075323443TRLO0 XLON 1089 292.80 14:39:01 00075323547TRLO0 XLON 251 293.00 14:39:01 00075323548TRLO0 XLON 75 293.00 14:39:01 00075323549TRLO0 XLON 328 293.00 14:39:01 00075323550TRLO0 XLON 367 293.00 14:39:01 00075323551TRLO0 XLON

