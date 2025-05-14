Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

14.05.2025 08:00:15

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW)
Transaction in Own Shares

14-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 13 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

32,870

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

293.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

290.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

291.5475p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,416,096 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,630,354.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 13/05/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 32,870

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 291.5475

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

988

293.00

 08:28:49

00075305882TRLO0

XLON

1040

293.00

 08:28:49

00075305883TRLO0

XLON

467

292.00

 09:02:19

00075307464TRLO0

XLON

619

292.00

 09:02:19

00075307465TRLO0

XLON

888

290.80

 09:07:20

00075307884TRLO0

XLON

367

290.60

 09:07:20

00075307885TRLO0

XLON

640

290.60

 09:07:20

00075307886TRLO0

XLON

319

290.00

 09:40:47

00075309625TRLO0

XLON

475

290.00

 09:42:01

00075309665TRLO0

XLON

118

290.00

 09:42:01

00075309666TRLO0

XLON

95

290.40

 10:11:41

00075311141TRLO0

XLON

803

290.40

 10:11:41

00075311142TRLO0

XLON

126

290.40

 10:34:14

00075312099TRLO0

XLON

32

290.40

 10:34:33

00075312106TRLO0

XLON

248

290.60

 10:47:18

00075312498TRLO0

XLON

1298

290.60

 10:53:32

00075312689TRLO0

XLON

450

290.80

 11:16:20

00075313475TRLO0

XLON

524

290.80

 11:16:20

00075313476TRLO0

XLON

1051

290.80

 11:51:57

00075314337TRLO0

XLON

527

291.00

 11:59:59

00075314784TRLO0

XLON

68

291.40

 12:04:43

00075315029TRLO0

XLON

73

291.40

 12:04:43

00075315030TRLO0

XLON

558

291.40

 12:04:44

00075315031TRLO0

XLON

1210

291.00

 12:05:20

00075315069TRLO0

XLON

472

292.40

 12:19:16

00075315765TRLO0

XLON

972

292.00

 12:23:29

00075315964TRLO0

XLON

100

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316025TRLO0

XLON

100

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316026TRLO0

XLON

100

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316027TRLO0

XLON

100

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316029TRLO0

XLON

100

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316030TRLO0

XLON

400

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316031TRLO0

XLON

26

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316032TRLO0

XLON

43

292.00

 12:26:09

00075316033TRLO0

XLON

957

291.80

 12:39:31

00075316579TRLO0

XLON

132

292.20

 12:47:50

00075316881TRLO0

XLON

717

292.20

 12:47:50

00075316882TRLO0

XLON

114

292.20

 12:47:50

00075316883TRLO0

XLON

995

291.80

 12:47:51

00075316884TRLO0

XLON

805

292.20

 12:48:19

00075316895TRLO0

XLON

975

291.80

 12:48:49

00075316917TRLO0

XLON

1

291.60

 12:59:43

00075317293TRLO0

XLON

145

291.60

 12:59:43

00075317294TRLO0

XLON

396

291.60

 12:59:43

00075317295TRLO0

XLON

964

290.20

 13:06:16

00075317557TRLO0

XLON

56

291.00

 13:30:34

00075319716TRLO0

XLON

1034

291.00

 13:31:34

00075319848TRLO0

XLON

2

290.80

 13:31:37

00075319850TRLO0

XLON

1521

290.80

 13:42:03

00075320430TRLO0

XLON

896

291.40

 13:57:55

00075321075TRLO0

XLON

216

291.20

 14:04:33

00075321445TRLO0

XLON

744

291.20

 14:04:33

00075321446TRLO0

XLON

54

292.00

 14:15:16

00075321815TRLO0

XLON

981

292.00

 14:16:52

00075321872TRLO0

XLON

891

292.00

 14:17:43

00075321891TRLO0

XLON

64

292.00

 14:24:23

00075322194TRLO0

XLON

58

292.00

 14:24:23

00075322195TRLO0

XLON

69

292.00

 14:24:23

00075322196TRLO0

XLON

368

292.00

 14:24:23

00075322197TRLO0

XLON

1248

291.40

 14:30:16

00075322501TRLO0

XLON

23

291.40

 14:30:16

00075322502TRLO0

XLON

3

291.40

 14:30:16

00075322503TRLO0

XLON

4

291.40

 14:30:16

00075322504TRLO0

XLON

930

293.00

 14:37:45

00075323443TRLO0

XLON

1089

292.80

 14:39:01

00075323547TRLO0

XLON

251

293.00

 14:39:01

00075323548TRLO0

XLON

75

293.00

 14:39:01

00075323549TRLO0

XLON

328

293.00

 14:39:01

00075323550TRLO0

XLON

367

293.00

 14:39:01

00075323551TRLO0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW; GRW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 388062
EQS News ID: 2136742

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

