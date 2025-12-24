Draper Esprit Aktie

24.12.2025 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

24-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

  

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

495.00p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

489.40p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

492.5289p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,239,120 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,753,330.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 23/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 492.5289

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

537

492.80

08:13:41

00030424518TRDU0

XLON

576

492.80

08:19:42

00030424528TRDU0

XLON

527

492.80

08:26:54

00030424537TRDU0

XLON

134

492.40

08:33:42

00030424547TRDU0

XLON

308

492.40

08:33:42

00030424546TRDU0

XLON

22

492.40

08:33:42

00030424545TRDU0

XLON

634

491.00

08:37:32

00030424551TRDU0

XLON

615

491.00

08:37:32

00030424550TRDU0

XLON

15

491.20

09:05:19

00030424597TRDU0

XLON

15

491.20

09:05:19

00030424596TRDU0

XLON

192

491.00

09:23:56

00030424619TRDU0

XLON

972

491.00

09:23:56

00030424618TRDU0

XLON

192

491.20

09:23:56

00030424617TRDU0

XLON

1,269

491.20

09:23:56

00030424616TRDU0

XLON

15

491.20

09:23:56

00030424615TRDU0

XLON

3

491.20

09:23:56

00030424614TRDU0

XLON

15

491.20

09:23:56

00030424613TRDU0

XLON

1,251

491.20

09:23:56

00030424612TRDU0

XLON

520

492.60

09:42:57

00030424634TRDU0

XLON

1,103

492.00

09:45:31

00030424636TRDU0

XLON

39

494.80

10:10:10

00030424671TRDU0

XLON

130

494.80

10:10:10

00030424670TRDU0

XLON

627

494.80

10:10:11

00030424672TRDU0

XLON

527

495.00

10:13:46

00030424677TRDU0

XLON

553

494.40

10:18:36

00030424684TRDU0

XLON

557

494.20

10:23:24

00030424689TRDU0

XLON

624

494.00

10:35:40

00030424696TRDU0

XLON

208

495.00

10:44:09

00030424717TRDU0

XLON

622

494.20

10:44:40

00030424719TRDU0

XLON

976

494.60

10:44:40

00030424718TRDU0

XLON

591

494.00

11:09:54

00030424750TRDU0

XLON

1,021

493.00

11:14:16

00030424753TRDU0

XLON

737

492.80

11:33:35

00030424783TRDU0

XLON

340

492.80

11:33:35

00030424784TRDU0

XLON

1,025

492.80

11:49:01

00030424802TRDU0

XLON

585

492.60

11:49:01

00030424803TRDU0

XLON

629

492.20

12:14:13

00030424830TRDU0

XLON

291

493.80

12:23:37

00030424834TRDU0

XLON

547

493.80

12:24:15

00030424839TRDU0

XLON

548

492.60

12:25:25

00030424842TRDU0

XLON

621

492.60

12:42:21

00030424852TRDU0

XLON

565

492.80

12:51:32

00030424869TRDU0

XLON

630

492.80

12:58:08

00030424875TRDU0

XLON

1,062

492.20

12:58:41

00030424876TRDU0

XLON

551

491.60

13:18:24

00030424939TRDU0

XLON

1,159

491.80

13:18:24

00030424938TRDU0

XLON

600

490.00

13:26:24

00030425002TRDU0

XLON

1,091

490.80

13:39:40

00030425052TRDU0

XLON

530

490.00

13:43:48

00030425073TRDU0

XLON

51

489.80

13:59:04

00030425102TRDU0

XLON

65

489.80

13:59:04

00030425101TRDU0

XLON

578

489.40

14:00:18

00030425104TRDU0

XLON

18

490.20

14:06:28

00030425120TRDU0

XLON

607

490.20

14:06:28

00030425121TRDU0

XLON

306

490.20

14:12:38

00030425171TRDU0

XLON

78

490.20

14:12:38

00030425170TRDU0

XLON

499

490.20

14:16:15

00030425182TRDU0

XLON

79

490.20

14:16:15

00030425181TRDU0

XLON

533

490.80

14:22:06

00030425213TRDU0

XLON

561

492.20

14:29:14

00030425240TRDU0

XLON

583

492.60

14:31:59

00030425255TRDU0

XLON

29

492.80

14:36:09

00030425258TRDU0

XLON

218

492.80

14:36:09

00030425257TRDU0

XLON

625

492.80

14:37:46

00030425271TRDU0

XLON

604

492.80

14:41:09

00030425281TRDU0

XLON

532

492.80

14:44:52

00030425300TRDU0

XLON

1,666

492.20

14:45:42

00030425315TRDU0

XLON

427

491.20

14:59:04

00030425373TRDU0

XLON

146

491.20

14:59:04

00030425372TRDU0

XLON

175

491.20

14:59:04

00030425371TRDU0

XLON

1,008

491.20

14:59:04

00030425370TRDU0

XLON

538

490.20

15:02:50

00030425390TRDU0

XLON

1,625

491.80

15:13:30

00030425427TRDU0

XLON

29

494.20

15:26:58

00030425557TRDU0

XLON

555

494.20

15:27:11

00030425558TRDU0

XLON

1,458

493.40

15:27:58

00030425559TRDU0

XLON

1,220

492.60

15:37:44

00030425635TRDU0

XLON

46

494.20

16:03:38

00030425709TRDU0

XLON

1,188

494.20

16:03:38

00030425708TRDU0

XLON

2,026

494.20

16:03:38

00030425710TRDU0

XLON

561

493.80

16:07:34

00030425727TRDU0

XLON

19

493.80

16:07:34

00030425726TRDU0

XLON

645

493.80

16:15:25

00030425754TRDU0

XLON

533

493.80

16:15:25

00030425753TRDU0

XLON

536

493.80

16:15:25

00030425752TRDU0

XLON

389

493.60

16:15:36

00030425758TRDU0

XLON

132

493.60

16:15:36

00030425759TRDU0

XLON

583

493.40

16:20:57

00030425775TRDU0

XLON

226

493.20

16:24:10

00030425787TRDU0

XLON

303

493.20

16:24:11

00030425789TRDU0

XLON

19

493.20

16:24:11

00030425788TRDU0

XLON

416

493.20

16:25:10

00030425791TRDU0

XLON

25

493.20

16:26:29

00030425797TRDU0

XLON

639

493.20

16:26:29

00030425796TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 412630
EQS News ID: 2251104

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

