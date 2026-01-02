Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.01.2026 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

02-Jan-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 31 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

25,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

505.50p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

499.80p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

503.5108p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,436,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,610,338.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 31/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 25,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 503.5108

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1202

502.00

09:15:09

00030428092TRDU0

XLON

2128

502.00

09:15:09

00030428093TRDU0

XLON

545

499.80

09:34:18

00030428100TRDU0

XLON

637

499.80

09:40:47

00030428101TRDU0

XLON

566

499.80

09:47:48

00030428115TRDU0

XLON

586

501.00

09:59:03

00030428119TRDU0

XLON

630

501.00

10:01:31

00030428120TRDU0

XLON

175

500.50

10:01:31

00030428121TRDU0

XLON

452

500.50

10:01:31

00030428122TRDU0

XLON

556

500.50

10:01:31

00030428123TRDU0

XLON

352

502.50

10:27:17

00030428128TRDU0

XLON

259

502.50

10:27:17

00030428129TRDU0

XLON

543

502.50

10:27:17

00030428130TRDU0

XLON

551

504.00

10:42:37

00030428134TRDU0

XLON

134

504.00

10:42:37

00030428135TRDU0

XLON

402

504.00

10:42:37

00030428136TRDU0

XLON

35

504.00

10:45:03

00030428139TRDU0

XLON

562

504.00

10:45:03

00030428140TRDU0

XLON

1116

504.00

10:45:03

00030428141TRDU0

XLON

489

505.00

11:19:05

00030428158TRDU0

XLON

488

505.00

11:19:05

00030428159TRDU0

XLON

245

505.00

11:20:01

00030428162TRDU0

XLON

82

505.00

11:20:01

00030428163TRDU0

XLON

263

505.50

11:23:38

00030428169TRDU0

XLON

1274

505.50

11:23:38

00030428170TRDU0

XLON

182

505.50

11:23:45

00030428171TRDU0

XLON

1140

505.00

11:23:48

00030428172TRDU0

XLON

262

505.00

11:35:13

00030428217TRDU0

XLON

299

505.00

11:35:13

00030428218TRDU0

XLON

17

505.00

11:39:40

00030428232TRDU0

XLON

390

505.00

11:39:40

00030428233TRDU0

XLON

223

505.00

11:39:40

00030428234TRDU0

XLON

1670

504.00

11:39:59

00030428235TRDU0

XLON

587

502.50

11:50:41

00030428248TRDU0

XLON

1746

505.00

12:15:16

00030428262TRDU0

XLON

1602

505.00

12:15:16

00030428263TRDU0

XLON

112

505.00

12:22:21

00030428275TRDU0

XLON

385

505.00

12:22:21

00030428276TRDU0

XLON

55

505.00

12:22:21

00030428277TRDU0

XLON

219

505.00

12:24:18

00030428297TRDU0

XLON

285

505.00

12:24:18

00030428298TRDU0

XLON

89

505.00

12:24:18

00030428299TRDU0

XLON

639

505.00

12:26:12

00030428301TRDU0

XLON

826

505.00

12:28:26

00030428302TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 413332
EQS News ID: 2253284

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

08:05
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
08:00
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
31.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
30.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
24.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
23.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
22.12.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)