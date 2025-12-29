Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

29.12.2025 08:00:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

29-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

17,992

 

Highest price paid per share:

496.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

493.80p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

495.5323p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,311,112 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,735,338.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 24/12/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 17,992

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 495.5323

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

163

494.80

08:17:22

00030425947TRDU0

XLON

290

494.80

08:19:39

00030425959TRDU0

XLON

253

494.80

08:19:39

00030425958TRDU0

XLON

242

494.60

08:27:49

00030425988TRDU0

XLON

200

494.60

08:27:49

00030425987TRDU0

XLON

531

494.60

08:34:12

00030425990TRDU0

XLON

337

495.00

08:42:08

00030425997TRDU0

XLON

285

495.00

08:42:08

00030425996TRDU0

XLON

587

495.00

08:55:16

00030426003TRDU0

XLON

571

495.00

08:59:32

00030426005TRDU0

XLON

573

493.80

09:04:59

00030426011TRDU0

XLON

63

494.80

09:28:55

00030426026TRDU0

XLON

551

494.80

09:30:49

00030426029TRDU0

XLON

1386

496.00

09:41:36

00030426030TRDU0

XLON

2

495.40

10:32:15

00030426067TRDU0

XLON

317

496.00

10:33:18

00030426069TRDU0

XLON

398

496.00

10:33:18

00030426068TRDU0

XLON

1695

496.00

10:33:18

00030426070TRDU0

XLON

17

495.60

10:37:52

00030426080TRDU0

XLON

159

495.60

10:37:52

00030426079TRDU0

XLON

441

495.60

10:37:52

00030426078TRDU0

XLON

584

495.60

10:37:52

00030426077TRDU0

XLON

26

495.60

10:37:52

00030426076TRDU0

XLON

587

495.20

10:55:24

00030426086TRDU0

XLON

552

495.20

10:55:24

00030426085TRDU0

XLON

576

495.20

10:55:24

00030426084TRDU0

XLON

283

495.60

11:17:35

00030426097TRDU0

XLON

276

495.60

11:17:35

00030426096TRDU0

XLON

405

496.20

11:24:48

00030426106TRDU0

XLON

601

496.80

11:34:05

00030426121TRDU0

XLON

562

496.80

11:35:15

00030426123TRDU0

XLON

197

496.80

11:41:24

00030426143TRDU0

XLON

347

496.80

11:41:24

00030426142TRDU0

XLON

761

495.60

11:43:37

00030426144TRDU0

XLON

427

495.80

11:55:21

00030426178TRDU0

XLON

594

495.40

11:59:36

00030426191TRDU0

XLON

10

495.40

12:04:46

00030426200TRDU0

XLON

536

495.40

12:04:46

00030426199TRDU0

XLON

278

495.40

12:09:25

00030426230TRDU0

XLON

58

495.40

12:09:25

00030426229TRDU0

XLON

642

495.40

12:11:43

00030426234TRDU0

XLON

629

495.80

12:16:41

00030426246TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 412780
EQS News ID: 2251588

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

