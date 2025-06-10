Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
10.06.2025 18:55:05

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

10-Jun-2025 / 17:55 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

30,146

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

322.00p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

316.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

320.8832p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,372,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,674,138.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 10/06/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,146

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.8832

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

60

316.80

 08:14:40

00075709464TRLO0

XLON

67

316.80

 08:14:40

00075709465TRLO0

XLON

345

316.80

 08:14:54

00075709472TRLO0

XLON

377

316.80

 08:15:00

00075709473TRLO0

XLON

795

316.80

 08:17:52

00075709653TRLO0

XLON

74

316.80

 08:17:52

00075709654TRLO0

XLON

130

318.00

 08:34:42

00075710289TRLO0

XLON

310

318.00

 08:34:42

00075710290TRLO0

XLON

595

317.00

 08:45:01

00075710736TRLO0

XLON

400

317.00

 08:45:01

00075710737TRLO0

XLON

800

317.20

 09:07:28

00075711427TRLO0

XLON

43

317.20

 09:07:28

00075711428TRLO0

XLON

852

316.40

 09:14:17

00075711847TRLO0

XLON

889

320.40

 10:03:48

00075713488TRLO0

XLON

1635

320.60

 10:03:48

00075713489TRLO0

XLON

154

321.20

 11:00:40

00075715459TRLO0

XLON

856

321.20

 11:00:40

00075715460TRLO0

XLON

651

321.40

 11:53:06

00075717441TRLO0

XLON

267

321.40

 11:53:06

00075717442TRLO0

XLON

894

321.00

 11:59:56

00075717706TRLO0

XLON

879

322.00

 12:24:15

00075718512TRLO0

XLON

894

322.00

 12:24:15

00075718513TRLO0

XLON

56

322.00

 13:07:59

00075719745TRLO0

XLON

3

322.00

 13:07:59

00075719746TRLO0

XLON

69

322.00

 13:11:15

00075719835TRLO0

XLON

3

322.00

 13:11:15

00075719836TRLO0

XLON

763

322.00

 13:20:16

00075719991TRLO0

XLON

839

322.00

 13:22:23

00075720049TRLO0

XLON

838

321.80

 13:26:18

00075720131TRLO0

XLON

924

321.80

 13:26:18

00075720132TRLO0

XLON

162

321.80

 13:38:45

00075720595TRLO0

XLON

160

322.00

 13:38:45

00075720596TRLO0

XLON

500

322.00

 13:38:45

00075720597TRLO0

XLON

387

322.00

 13:38:45

00075720598TRLO0

XLON

500

322.00

 13:38:45

00075720599TRLO0

XLON

340

322.00

 13:38:45

00075720600TRLO0

XLON

888

322.00

 14:32:13

00075722655TRLO0

XLON

401

322.00

 14:32:13

00075722656TRLO0

XLON

911

322.00

 14:32:13

00075722657TRLO0

XLON

535

322.00

 14:32:13

00075722658TRLO0

XLON

1025

322.00

 14:32:13

00075722659TRLO0

XLON

461

321.60

 14:32:45

00075722685TRLO0

XLON

86

321.60

 14:32:45

00075722686TRLO0

XLON

519

321.60

 14:32:45

00075722687TRLO0

XLON

62

321.60

 14:33:56

00075722732TRLO0

XLON

91

321.80

 14:46:12

00075723168TRLO0

XLON

2562

321.80

 14:46:12

00075723169TRLO0

XLON

940

321.80

 14:46:12

00075723170TRLO0

XLON

878

321.80

 14:48:54

00075723293TRLO0

XLON

1022

321.40

 14:53:54

00075723491TRLO0

XLON

10

321.60

 14:53:56

00075723493TRLO0

XLON

76

321.60

 14:53:56

00075723494TRLO0

XLON

843

321.40

 14:53:59

00075723496TRLO0

XLON

41

321.60

 14:54:05

00075723502TRLO0

XLON

292

321.60

 14:54:05

00075723503TRLO0

XLON

992

321.80

 15:00:00

00075723792TRLO0

XLON

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 392301
EQS News ID: 2153356

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

18:55
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
09.06.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
06.06.25