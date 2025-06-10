Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
10.06.2025 18:55:05
Transaction in Own Shares
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
Transaction in own shares
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.
Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,372,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,674,138.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.
Aggregate information
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.
Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Date of purchases: 10/06/2025
Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,146
Volume weighted average price (pence): 320.8832
Individual transactions
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over £600m to 30 September 2024.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|OAM Categories:
|2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
|Sequence No.:
|392301
|EQS News ID:
|2153356
