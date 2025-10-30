Draper Esprit Aktie

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

30.10.2025 08:00:09

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

30-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

493.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

485.20p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

490.3450p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,532,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,514,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 29/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 490.3450

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                                    534

489.60

 08:25:06

00030271677TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,074

492.20

 08:39:51

00030271777TRDU0

XLON

                                                    542

490.40

 09:10:22

00030271883TRDU0

XLON

                                                    532

489.00

 09:32:19

00030271921TRDU0

XLON

                                                    548

488.60

 10:02:09

00030271996TRDU0

XLON

                                                    560

486.20

 10:29:39

00030272046TRDU0

XLON

                                                    304

487.00

 11:15:05

00030272415TRDU0

XLON

                                                    521

491.00

 11:29:43

00030272579TRDU0

XLON

                                                    564

490.00

 11:52:53

00030272671TRDU0

XLON

                                                    541

493.20

 12:17:00

00030272741TRDU0

XLON

                                                    575

493.00

 12:38:35

00030272787TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,025

491.40

 12:44:21

00030272805TRDU0

XLON

                                                    942

490.40

 13:31:02

00030272917TRDU0

XLON

                                                    854

493.80

 14:02:58

00030273543TRDU0

XLON

                                                    709

492.00

 14:06:57

00030273609TRDU0

XLON

                                                    244

491.60

 14:48:29

00030274631TRDU0

XLON

                                                    110

491.60

 14:48:29

00030274632TRDU0

XLON

                                                    459

491.20

 14:59:40

00030274715TRDU0

XLON

                                                    150

491.20

 14:59:40

00030274716TRDU0

XLON

                                                    539

490.00

 15:07:15

00030275040TRDU0

XLON

                                                1,080

491.20

 15:27:05

00030275218TRDU0

XLON

                                                    543

491.00

 15:46:06

00030275405TRDU0

XLON

                                                    564

490.80

 15:46:06

00030275406TRDU0

XLON

                                                    602

485.60

 16:14:55

00030275759TRDU0

XLON

                                                    677

485.20

 16:21:46

00030275840TRDU0

XLON

                                                    207

485.20

 16:21:46

00030275841TRDU0

XLON

 

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406602
EQS News ID: 2220730

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

