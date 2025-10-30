Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Highest price paid per share: 493.80p Lowest price paid per share: 485.20p Volume weighted average price paid: 490.3450p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,532,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,514,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 490.3450

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 534 489.60 08:25:06 00030271677TRDU0 XLON 1,074 492.20 08:39:51 00030271777TRDU0 XLON 542 490.40 09:10:22 00030271883TRDU0 XLON 532 489.00 09:32:19 00030271921TRDU0 XLON 548 488.60 10:02:09 00030271996TRDU0 XLON 560 486.20 10:29:39 00030272046TRDU0 XLON 304 487.00 11:15:05 00030272415TRDU0 XLON 521 491.00 11:29:43 00030272579TRDU0 XLON 564 490.00 11:52:53 00030272671TRDU0 XLON 541 493.20 12:17:00 00030272741TRDU0 XLON 575 493.00 12:38:35 00030272787TRDU0 XLON 1,025 491.40 12:44:21 00030272805TRDU0 XLON 942 490.40 13:31:02 00030272917TRDU0 XLON 854 493.80 14:02:58 00030273543TRDU0 XLON 709 492.00 14:06:57 00030273609TRDU0 XLON 244 491.60 14:48:29 00030274631TRDU0 XLON 110 491.60 14:48:29 00030274632TRDU0 XLON 459 491.20 14:59:40 00030274715TRDU0 XLON 150 491.20 14:59:40 00030274716TRDU0 XLON 539 490.00 15:07:15 00030275040TRDU0 XLON 1,080 491.20 15:27:05 00030275218TRDU0 XLON 543 491.00 15:46:06 00030275405TRDU0 XLON 564 490.80 15:46:06 00030275406TRDU0 XLON 602 485.60 16:14:55 00030275759TRDU0 XLON 677 485.20 16:21:46 00030275840TRDU0 XLON 207 485.20 16:21:46 00030275841TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

