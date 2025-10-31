Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Highest price paid per share: 482.20p Lowest price paid per share: 470.40p Volume weighted average price paid: 475.1514p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,547,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,499,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1514

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 553 482.20 08:07:45 00030276126TRDU0 XLON 16 482.20 08:07:45 00030276125TRDU0 XLON 512 478.60 08:43:12 00030276254TRDU0 XLON 517 478.40 08:43:12 00030276255TRDU0 XLON 607 476.00 09:23:43 00030276380TRDU0 XLON 543 474.80 09:30:00 00030276397TRDU0 XLON 526 472.00 09:50:57 00030276502TRDU0 XLON 701 474.20 10:28:50 00030276666TRDU0 XLON 622 474.00 11:31:41 00030277043TRDU0 XLON 566 474.20 11:54:24 00030277191TRDU0 XLON 486 476.60 12:12:36 00030277302TRDU0 XLON 73 476.60 12:12:36 00030277301TRDU0 XLON 250 477.00 12:35:15 00030277513TRDU0 XLON 64 476.00 12:42:06 00030277558TRDU0 XLON 246 476.00 12:42:06 00030277560TRDU0 XLON 231 476.00 12:42:06 00030277559TRDU0 XLON 530 475.20 12:53:10 00030277649TRDU0 XLON 585 473.40 13:26:00 00030277834TRDU0 XLON 586 475.40 13:43:51 00030278002TRDU0 XLON 542 479.80 14:01:10 00030278068TRDU0 XLON 609 478.40 14:13:56 00030278108TRDU0 XLON 463 475.60 14:32:26 00030278238TRDU0 XLON 117 475.60 14:32:26 00030278237TRDU0 XLON 172 474.60 14:45:49 00030278394TRDU0 XLON 400 474.60 14:45:49 00030278393TRDU0 XLON 695 474.80 15:05:26 00030278492TRDU0 XLON 601 474.80 15:05:44 00030278494TRDU0 XLON 603 471.80 15:42:16 00030278603TRDU0 XLON 835 470.40 15:55:50 00030278681TRDU0 XLON 589 473.00 16:10:22 00030278797TRDU0 XLON 554 473.80 16:17:32 00030278836TRDU0 XLON 606 473.40 16:24:07 00030278886TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc