31.10.2025 08:00:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

31-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

482.20p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

470.40p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

475.1514p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,547,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,499,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 30/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1514

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

553

482.20

08:07:45

00030276126TRDU0

XLON

16

482.20

08:07:45

00030276125TRDU0

XLON

512

478.60

08:43:12

00030276254TRDU0

XLON

517

478.40

08:43:12

00030276255TRDU0

XLON

607

476.00

09:23:43

00030276380TRDU0

XLON

543

474.80

09:30:00

00030276397TRDU0

XLON

526

472.00

09:50:57

00030276502TRDU0

XLON

701

474.20

10:28:50

00030276666TRDU0

XLON

622

474.00

11:31:41

00030277043TRDU0

XLON

566

474.20

11:54:24

00030277191TRDU0

XLON

486

476.60

12:12:36

00030277302TRDU0

XLON

73

476.60

12:12:36

00030277301TRDU0

XLON

250

477.00

12:35:15

00030277513TRDU0

XLON

64

476.00

12:42:06

00030277558TRDU0

XLON

246

476.00

12:42:06

00030277560TRDU0

XLON

231

476.00

12:42:06

00030277559TRDU0

XLON

530

475.20

12:53:10

00030277649TRDU0

XLON

585

473.40

13:26:00

00030277834TRDU0

XLON

586

475.40

13:43:51

00030278002TRDU0

XLON

542

479.80

14:01:10

00030278068TRDU0

XLON

609

478.40

14:13:56

00030278108TRDU0

XLON

463

475.60

14:32:26

00030278238TRDU0

XLON

117

475.60

14:32:26

00030278237TRDU0

XLON

172

474.60

14:45:49

00030278394TRDU0

XLON

400

474.60

14:45:49

00030278393TRDU0

XLON

695

474.80

15:05:26

00030278492TRDU0

XLON

601

474.80

15:05:44

00030278494TRDU0

XLON

603

471.80

15:42:16

00030278603TRDU0

XLON

835

470.40

15:55:50

00030278681TRDU0

XLON

589

473.00

16:10:22

00030278797TRDU0

XLON

554

473.80

16:17:32

00030278836TRDU0

XLON

606

473.40

16:24:07

00030278886TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406747
EQS News ID: 2221612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

