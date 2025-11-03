Draper Esprit Aktie

03.11.2025 08:00:14

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

03-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 31 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

471.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

464.20p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

466.5647p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,562,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,484,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 31/10/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 466.5647

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

535

471.80

08:15:44

00030279185TRDU0

XLON

592

470.80

08:20:07

00030279196TRDU0

XLON

22

470.80

08:20:07

00030279197TRDU0

XLON

188

469.20

08:57:02

00030279347TRDU0

XLON

511

469.20

08:57:02

00030279348TRDU0

XLON

740

468.60

08:57:06

00030279358TRDU0

XLON

614

467.00

10:06:56

00030279515TRDU0

XLON

754

466.80

10:15:02

00030279530TRDU0

XLON

564

465.00

10:29:28

00030279559TRDU0

XLON

400

465.60

11:03:05

00030279608TRDU0

XLON

120

465.60

11:03:05

00030279609TRDU0

XLON

613

464.80

12:04:09

00030279735TRDU0

XLON

19

464.80

12:04:09

00030279736TRDU0

XLON

589

464.20

12:04:09

00030279737TRDU0

XLON

603

467.00

13:06:42

00030279844TRDU0

XLON

540

467.00

13:34:16

00030279944TRDU0

XLON

568

466.20

13:43:07

00030280000TRDU0

XLON

561

466.00

13:43:07

00030280001TRDU0

XLON

622

465.20

14:26:54

00030280250TRDU0

XLON

16

465.60

14:46:28

00030280340TRDU0

XLON

562

465.80

14:48:51

00030280354TRDU0

XLON

533

467.40

15:00:52

00030280490TRDU0

XLON

245

466.60

15:08:37

00030280547TRDU0

XLON

274

466.60

15:08:37

00030280548TRDU0

XLON

574

466.60

15:22:49

00030280644TRDU0

XLON

633

465.60

15:33:58

00030280721TRDU0

XLON

610

465.80

15:41:49

00030280785TRDU0

XLON

585

465.80

15:41:49

00030280786TRDU0

XLON

522

464.80

16:11:34

00030280972TRDU0

XLON

299

465.00

16:17:05

00030281015TRDU0

XLON

404

465.00

16:17:05

00030281016TRDU0

XLON

588

465.00

16:25:27

00030281091TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 406875
EQS News ID: 2222182

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

