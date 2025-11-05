Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

05.11.2025 08:00:12

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

05-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 04 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

30,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

465.80p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

450.40p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

460.9338p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,607,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,439,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 04/11/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 460.9338

 

Individual transactions

  

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

590

454.60

08:35:08

00030285958TRDU0

XLON

619

453.80

08:35:08

00030285959TRDU0

XLON

519

453.80

09:10:45

00030286306TRDU0

XLON

589

453.80

09:10:45

00030286307TRDU0

XLON

603

450.40

09:35:36

00030286499TRDU0

XLON

155

451.60

10:33:53

00030286854TRDU0

XLON

386

451.60

10:33:53

00030286855TRDU0

XLON

351

454.80

10:54:53

00030287026TRDU0

XLON

543

454.80

10:54:53

00030287027TRDU0

XLON

237

454.80

10:54:53

00030287028TRDU0

XLON

604

457.40

11:09:22

00030287153TRDU0

XLON

654

457.60

11:18:38

00030287171TRDU0

XLON

543

458.00

11:43:10

00030287353TRDU0

XLON

69

458.00

11:43:10

00030287354TRDU0

XLON

487

458.00

11:43:10

00030287355TRDU0

XLON

551

458.00

11:54:27

00030287399TRDU0

XLON

569

458.80

12:02:47

00030287444TRDU0

XLON

3

458.80

12:02:47

00030287445TRDU0

XLON

240

458.40

12:02:47

00030287446TRDU0

XLON

1,216

460.00

12:50:17

00030287717TRDU0

XLON

534

460.00

12:51:08

00030287720TRDU0

XLON

149

460.80

13:03:05

00030287848TRDU0

XLON

47

460.80

13:03:56

00030287865TRDU0

XLON

328

460.80

13:03:56

00030287866TRDU0

XLON

506

460.20

13:08:35

00030287886TRDU0

XLON

599

460.60

13:19:55

00030287948TRDU0

XLON

299

460.40

13:19:56

00030287949TRDU0

XLON

280

460.40

13:19:56

00030287952TRDU0

XLON

598

460.20

13:19:56

00030287955TRDU0

XLON

551

463.20

13:28:45

00030287976TRDU0

XLON

517

464.60

13:57:13

00030288119TRDU0

XLON

466

465.00

14:03:20

00030288146TRDU0

XLON

98

465.00

14:03:20

00030288147TRDU0

XLON

1,082

465.40

14:26:01

00030288218TRDU0

XLON

1,518

465.40

14:26:01

00030288219TRDU0

XLON

582

465.80

14:39:47

00030288417TRDU0

XLON

1,023

465.80

14:40:02

00030288418TRDU0

XLON

133

464.80

14:40:02

00030288428TRDU0

XLON

595

464.20

14:51:13

00030288500TRDU0

XLON

138

465.00

15:01:00

00030288547TRDU0

XLON

480

465.00

15:01:00

00030288548TRDU0

XLON

620

464.60

15:01:00

00030288549TRDU0

XLON

549

464.20

15:09:27

00030288587TRDU0

XLON

550

465.20

15:17:35

00030288653TRDU0

XLON

507

464.80

15:17:35

00030288654TRDU0

XLON

412

464.00

15:29:00

00030288736TRDU0

XLON

583

464.00

15:29:00

00030288737TRDU0

XLON

102

464.00

15:29:00

00030288738TRDU0

XLON

555

463.40

15:37:31

00030288913TRDU0

XLON

566

463.20

15:37:31

00030288914TRDU0

XLON

520

463.00

15:46:34

00030289155TRDU0

XLON

525

461.20

15:55:57

00030289302TRDU0

XLON

1,274

461.60

16:06:33

00030289442TRDU0

XLON

534

461.60

16:06:33

00030289443TRDU0

XLON

1,076

461.60

16:24:43

00030289772TRDU0

XLON

1,124

461.60

16:24:43

00030289773TRDU0

XLON

452

461.60

16:24:43

00030289774TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 407164
EQS News ID: 2223836

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

