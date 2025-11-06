Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 08:30:07

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

06-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 05 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025.

 

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

30,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

468.20p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

461.20p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

465.2846p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,637,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,409,056.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 05/11/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 465.2846

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

246

463.20

08:15:03

00030290240TRDU0

XLON

335

463.20

08:15:03

00030290239TRDU0

XLON

17

461.60

08:26:24

00030290293TRDU0

XLON

569

461.60

08:26:24

00030290294TRDU0

XLON

17

462.00

08:39:15

00030290358TRDU0

XLON

17

462.00

08:39:15

00030290359TRDU0

XLON

530

462.00

08:39:15

00030290360TRDU0

XLON

583

464.20

08:50:23

00030290380TRDU0

XLON

797

463.20

08:58:22

00030290464TRDU0

XLON

535

462.00

09:12:00

00030290575TRDU0

XLON

581

462.80

09:30:01

00030290616TRDU0

XLON

576

462.20

09:40:11

00030290640TRDU0

XLON

299

462.00

09:41:56

00030290641TRDU0

XLON

39

462.00

09:41:56

00030290642TRDU0

XLON

170

462.00

09:41:56

00030290643TRDU0

XLON

578

461.20

10:01:59

00030290712TRDU0

XLON

500

462.00

10:16:37

00030290775TRDU0

XLON

112

462.00

10:16:37

00030290776TRDU0

XLON

1,058

463.80

10:47:58

00030290879TRDU0

XLON

996

463.80

10:52:44

00030290886TRDU0

XLON

539

465.60

11:15:02

00030291011TRDU0

XLON

627

465.40

11:15:02

00030291012TRDU0

XLON

15

464.60

11:46:07

00030291317TRDU0

XLON

490

464.60

11:46:07

00030291318TRDU0

XLON

508

463.60

11:51:03

00030291354TRDU0

XLON

509

464.00

11:51:03

00030291355TRDU0

XLON

582

465.80

12:34:45

00030291490TRDU0

XLON

156

465.80

12:34:45

00030291491TRDU0

XLON

454

465.80

12:34:45

00030291492TRDU0

XLON

244

465.60

12:48:15

00030291542TRDU0

XLON

374

465.60

12:48:15

00030291543TRDU0

XLON

532

466.00

12:59:54

00030291571TRDU0

XLON

576

465.40

13:13:29

00030291610TRDU0

XLON

550

464.80

13:13:30

00030291611TRDU0

XLON

567

466.00

13:34:34

00030291668TRDU0

XLON

558

464.80

13:43:21

00030291688TRDU0

XLON

606

464.60

13:43:21

00030291689TRDU0

XLON

518

467.00

14:07:24

00030291899TRDU0

XLON

87

466.00

14:11:08

00030291917TRDU0

XLON

168

467.00

14:18:40

00030291939TRDU0

XLON

303

467.00

14:18:40

00030291940TRDU0

XLON

34

467.00

14:18:40

00030291941TRDU0

XLON

533

466.20

14:19:52

00030291946TRDU0

XLON

222

466.40

14:31:04

00030292015TRDU0

XLON

285

466.40

14:31:04

00030292016TRDU0

XLON

981

466.40

14:31:04

00030292017TRDU0

XLON

305

465.80

14:36:56

00030292111TRDU0

XLON

570

466.40

14:48:10

00030292203TRDU0

XLON

619

467.60

14:58:30

00030292373TRDU0

XLON

535

467.60

14:59:54

00030292387TRDU0

XLON

511

466.40

15:04:03

00030292441TRDU0

XLON

548

466.20

15:16:11

00030292673TRDU0

XLON

554

466.20

15:16:11

00030292674TRDU0

XLON

640

467.80

15:29:10

00030292898TRDU0

XLON

536

467.00

15:35:01

00030292964TRDU0

XLON

8

468.00

15:43:54

00030293107TRDU0

XLON

636

468.00

15:43:54

00030293108TRDU0

XLON

554

468.20

15:51:37

00030293150TRDU0

XLON

597

467.20

15:55:10

00030293198TRDU0

XLON

510

467.40

16:00:20

00030293302TRDU0

XLON

1,077

467.40

16:12:42

00030293477TRDU0

XLON

560

467.40

16:12:42

00030293478TRDU0

XLON

409

467.00

16:12:42

00030293479TRDU0

XLON

191

467.00

16:12:42

00030293480TRDU0

XLON

532

466.20

16:22:26

00030293624TRDU0

XLON

70

466.00

16:27:40

00030293711TRDU0

XLON

465

466.00

16:27:40

00030293712TRDU0

XLON

 

 

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 407303
EQS News ID: 2224652

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLCmehr Nachrichten

06.11.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
05.11.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
03.11.25
 Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
03.11.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
31.10.25
 Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
31.10.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
30.10.25
 Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.10.25
 Notice of Half Year Results Presentations (EQS Group)