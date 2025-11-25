Molten Ventures plc

("Molten" or the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per share: 422.40p Lowest price paid per share: 411.20p Volume weighted average price paid: 416.7221p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,268,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,777,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.7221

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 585 419.00 08:16:34 00030349207TRDU0 XLON 576 418.80 08:16:34 00030349208TRDU0 XLON 190 419.80 08:31:31 00030349310TRDU0 XLON 312 419.80 08:31:31 00030349311TRDU0 XLON 123 419.80 08:31:31 00030349312TRDU0 XLON 574 418.40 08:36:10 00030349338TRDU0 XLON 610 418.40 08:36:10 00030349339TRDU0 XLON 455 419.80 08:46:16 00030349377TRDU0 XLON 715 419.80 08:46:16 00030349378TRDU0 XLON 621 418.20 09:00:02 00030349423TRDU0 XLON 1,234 419.40 09:09:29 00030349450TRDU0 XLON 745 418.00 09:19:49 00030349498TRDU0 XLON 568 418.40 09:42:53 00030349581TRDU0 XLON 19 419.00 09:46:04 00030349644TRDU0 XLON 20 419.00 09:46:04 00030349645TRDU0 XLON 648 419.00 09:46:41 00030349662TRDU0 XLON 1,117 418.80 09:51:51 00030349695TRDU0 XLON 564 418.60 09:51:51 00030349696TRDU0 XLON 582 417.40 10:00:18 00030349735TRDU0 XLON 640 416.20 10:24:09 00030349857TRDU0 XLON 699 415.00 10:32:20 00030349923TRDU0 XLON 559 415.00 10:32:20 00030349924TRDU0 XLON 128 414.60 10:32:22 00030349925TRDU0 XLON 578 415.60 10:54:02 00030350106TRDU0 XLON 466 415.60 10:54:02 00030350107TRDU0 XLON 94 415.60 10:54:02 00030350108TRDU0 XLON 561 416.40 10:59:41 00030350154TRDU0 XLON 2 415.80 11:15:23 00030350320TRDU0 XLON 128 415.80 11:15:28 00030350325TRDU0 XLON 646 416.80 11:18:03 00030350366TRDU0 XLON 900 416.00 11:18:58 00030350390TRDU0 XLON 545 416.00 11:18:58 00030350391TRDU0 XLON 274 413.80 11:35:08 00030350514TRDU0 XLON 336 413.80 11:35:08 00030350515TRDU0 XLON 698 413.60 11:58:18 00030350683TRDU0 XLON 272 413.40 11:58:18 00030350684TRDU0 XLON 97 413.40 11:58:18 00030350685TRDU0 XLON 55 413.40 11:58:18 00030350686TRDU0 XLON 282 413.40 11:58:18 00030350687TRDU0 XLON 405 412.80 12:12:16 00030350767TRDU0 XLON 103 412.80 12:12:16 00030350768TRDU0 XLON 84 412.80 12:12:16 00030350769TRDU0 XLON 612 412.80 12:12:16 00030350770TRDU0 XLON 542 412.40 12:19:10 00030350866TRDU0 XLON 556 411.20 12:27:34 00030350943TRDU0 XLON 2,421 414.80 13:15:15 00030351182TRDU0 XLON 11 414.80 13:15:15 00030351183TRDU0 XLON 1,240 414.40 13:16:17 00030351184TRDU0 XLON 1,226 414.80 13:34:24 00030351218TRDU0 XLON 552 414.80 13:34:24 00030351219TRDU0 XLON 572 413.80 13:45:13 00030351417TRDU0 XLON 1,028 413.60 13:55:19 00030351460TRDU0 XLON 556 413.60 13:55:19 00030351461TRDU0 XLON 1,167 412.80 14:06:58 00030351522TRDU0 XLON 20 412.80 14:24:12 00030351554TRDU0 XLON 27 412.80 14:24:12 00030351555TRDU0 XLON 20 412.80 14:24:12 00030351556TRDU0 XLON 184 412.80 14:24:12 00030351557TRDU0 XLON 292 412.80 14:24:12 00030351558TRDU0 XLON 37 412.80 14:24:12 00030351559TRDU0 XLON 646 413.20 14:29:29 00030351575TRDU0 XLON 1,145 413.20 14:31:27 00030351587TRDU0 XLON 564 414.20 14:37:27 00030351670TRDU0 XLON 589 414.20 14:37:27 00030351671TRDU0 XLON 589 415.60 14:43:09 00030351750TRDU0 XLON 600 416.20 14:49:01 00030351781TRDU0 XLON 538 416.20 14:49:01 00030351782TRDU0 XLON 627 417.80 14:57:56 00030351868TRDU0 XLON 627 418.60 15:00:34 00030351920TRDU0 XLON 603 417.60 15:08:36 00030351985TRDU0 XLON 600 417.60 15:08:36 00030351986TRDU0 XLON 572 417.40 15:08:36 00030351987TRDU0 XLON 545 417.40 15:24:48 00030352106TRDU0 XLON 674 417.40 15:24:48 00030352107TRDU0 XLON 553 417.40 15:24:48 00030352108TRDU0 XLON 552 417.20 15:24:48 00030352109TRDU0 XLON 488 418.20 15:38:03 00030352224TRDU0 XLON 131 418.20 15:38:03 00030352225TRDU0 XLON 1,650 418.00 15:39:18 00030352231TRDU0 XLON 76 418.60 15:56:09 00030352335TRDU0 XLON 464 418.60 15:56:09 00030352336TRDU0 XLON 540 418.60 15:56:09 00030352337TRDU0 XLON 542 418.60 15:56:09 00030352338TRDU0 XLON 558 418.60 15:56:09 00030352339TRDU0 XLON 592 420.40 16:08:47 00030352415TRDU0 XLON 2,197 420.00 16:10:35 00030352418TRDU0 XLON 543 420.00 16:14:41 00030352453TRDU0 XLON 1,726 421.80 16:22:28 00030352540TRDU0 XLON 596 422.40 16:25:16 00030352570TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) +44 (0)20 7931 8800 cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Sodali & Co Public relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums +44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc