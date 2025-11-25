Draper Esprit Aktie

25.11.2025 08:30:08

Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

25-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025.

  

Ordinary shares purchased:

50,000

 

Highest price paid per share:

422.40p

 

Lowest price paid per share:

411.20p

 

Volume weighted average price paid:

416.7221p

 

    

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,268,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,777,534.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

Aggregate information

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 24/11/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.7221

 

Individual transactions

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

                                          585

419.00

 08:16:34

00030349207TRDU0

XLON

                                          576

418.80

 08:16:34

00030349208TRDU0

XLON

                                          190

419.80

 08:31:31

00030349310TRDU0

XLON

                                          312

419.80

 08:31:31

00030349311TRDU0

XLON

                                          123

419.80

 08:31:31

00030349312TRDU0

XLON

                                          574

418.40

 08:36:10

00030349338TRDU0

XLON

                                          610

418.40

 08:36:10

00030349339TRDU0

XLON

                                          455

419.80

 08:46:16

00030349377TRDU0

XLON

                                          715

419.80

 08:46:16

00030349378TRDU0

XLON

                                          621

418.20

 09:00:02

00030349423TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,234

419.40

 09:09:29

00030349450TRDU0

XLON

                                          745

418.00

 09:19:49

00030349498TRDU0

XLON

                                          568

418.40

 09:42:53

00030349581TRDU0

XLON

                                            19

419.00

 09:46:04

00030349644TRDU0

XLON

                                            20

419.00

 09:46:04

00030349645TRDU0

XLON

                                          648

419.00

 09:46:41

00030349662TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,117

418.80

 09:51:51

00030349695TRDU0

XLON

                                          564

418.60

 09:51:51

00030349696TRDU0

XLON

                                          582

417.40

 10:00:18

00030349735TRDU0

XLON

                                          640

416.20

 10:24:09

00030349857TRDU0

XLON

                                          699

415.00

 10:32:20

00030349923TRDU0

XLON

                                          559

415.00

 10:32:20

00030349924TRDU0

XLON

                                          128

414.60

 10:32:22

00030349925TRDU0

XLON

                                          578

415.60

 10:54:02

00030350106TRDU0

XLON

                                          466

415.60

 10:54:02

00030350107TRDU0

XLON

                                            94

415.60

 10:54:02

00030350108TRDU0

XLON

                                          561

416.40

 10:59:41

00030350154TRDU0

XLON

                                              2

415.80

 11:15:23

00030350320TRDU0

XLON

                                          128

415.80

 11:15:28

00030350325TRDU0

XLON

                                          646

416.80

 11:18:03

00030350366TRDU0

XLON

                                          900

416.00

 11:18:58

00030350390TRDU0

XLON

                                          545

416.00

 11:18:58

00030350391TRDU0

XLON

                                          274

413.80

 11:35:08

00030350514TRDU0

XLON

                                          336

413.80

 11:35:08

00030350515TRDU0

XLON

                                          698

413.60

 11:58:18

00030350683TRDU0

XLON

                                          272

413.40

 11:58:18

00030350684TRDU0

XLON

                                            97

413.40

 11:58:18

00030350685TRDU0

XLON

                                            55

413.40

 11:58:18

00030350686TRDU0

XLON

                                          282

413.40

 11:58:18

00030350687TRDU0

XLON

                                          405

412.80

 12:12:16

00030350767TRDU0

XLON

                                          103

412.80

 12:12:16

00030350768TRDU0

XLON

                                            84

412.80

 12:12:16

00030350769TRDU0

XLON

                                          612

412.80

 12:12:16

00030350770TRDU0

XLON

                                          542

412.40

 12:19:10

00030350866TRDU0

XLON

                                          556

411.20

 12:27:34

00030350943TRDU0

XLON

                                       2,421

414.80

 13:15:15

00030351182TRDU0

XLON

                                            11

414.80

 13:15:15

00030351183TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,240

414.40

 13:16:17

00030351184TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,226

414.80

 13:34:24

00030351218TRDU0

XLON

                                          552

414.80

 13:34:24

00030351219TRDU0

XLON

                                          572

413.80

 13:45:13

00030351417TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,028

413.60

 13:55:19

00030351460TRDU0

XLON

                                          556

413.60

 13:55:19

00030351461TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,167

412.80

 14:06:58

00030351522TRDU0

XLON

                                            20

412.80

 14:24:12

00030351554TRDU0

XLON

                                            27

412.80

 14:24:12

00030351555TRDU0

XLON

                                            20

412.80

 14:24:12

00030351556TRDU0

XLON

                                          184

412.80

 14:24:12

00030351557TRDU0

XLON

                                          292

412.80

 14:24:12

00030351558TRDU0

XLON

                                            37

412.80

 14:24:12

00030351559TRDU0

XLON

                                          646

413.20

 14:29:29

00030351575TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,145

413.20

 14:31:27

00030351587TRDU0

XLON

                                          564

414.20

 14:37:27

00030351670TRDU0

XLON

                                          589

414.20

 14:37:27

00030351671TRDU0

XLON

                                          589

415.60

 14:43:09

00030351750TRDU0

XLON

                                          600

416.20

 14:49:01

00030351781TRDU0

XLON

                                          538

416.20

 14:49:01

00030351782TRDU0

XLON

                                          627

417.80

 14:57:56

00030351868TRDU0

XLON

                                          627

418.60

 15:00:34

00030351920TRDU0

XLON

                                          603

417.60

 15:08:36

00030351985TRDU0

XLON

                                          600

417.60

 15:08:36

00030351986TRDU0

XLON

                                          572

417.40

 15:08:36

00030351987TRDU0

XLON

                                          545

417.40

 15:24:48

00030352106TRDU0

XLON

                                          674

417.40

 15:24:48

00030352107TRDU0

XLON

                                          553

417.40

 15:24:48

00030352108TRDU0

XLON

                                          552

417.20

 15:24:48

00030352109TRDU0

XLON

                                          488

418.20

 15:38:03

00030352224TRDU0

XLON

                                          131

418.20

 15:38:03

00030352225TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,650

418.00

 15:39:18

00030352231TRDU0

XLON

                                            76

418.60

 15:56:09

00030352335TRDU0

XLON

                                          464

418.60

 15:56:09

00030352336TRDU0

XLON

                                          540

418.60

 15:56:09

00030352337TRDU0

XLON

                                          542

418.60

 15:56:09

00030352338TRDU0

XLON

                                          558

418.60

 15:56:09

00030352339TRDU0

XLON

                                          592

420.40

 16:08:47

00030352415TRDU0

XLON

                                       2,197

420.00

 16:10:35

00030352418TRDU0

XLON

                                          543

420.00

 16:14:41

00030352453TRDU0

XLON

                                       1,726

421.80

 16:22:28

00030352540TRDU0

XLON

                                          596

422.40

 16:25:16

00030352570TRDU0

XLON

 

  

Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 409247
EQS News ID: 2235218

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

