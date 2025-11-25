Trend Micro Aktie
Trend Micro to Introduce Most Comprehensive Offering for Enterprise AI Risk Management
AI Application Security will accompany a package of new solution capabilities at AWS re:InventHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, is set to launch Trend Vision One™ AI Security Package—the first solution package delivering proactive, centralized exposure management with unparalleled analytics for AI-driven environments—at AWS re:Invent in December. This new package protects the full AI application stack from model development to runtime, extending proactive security across every stage of AI deployment, and will launch alongside a suite of other leading AI security capabilities to be introduced at the event.
Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at Trend: "Innovation without oversight is a risk businesses cannot afford. Our goal is to provide the foundation for AI safety and guardrails to align AI transformation with security and trust. By building with these principles from the start, organizations can move forward with confidence as AI becomes central to their growth."
Organizations are building AI systems at speed, but most lack visibility into how those systems process data, make decisions, or could be exploited by threat actors. Traditional security tools serving endpoints, network, and cloud were not built to understand model behaviors or AI-specific risks like prompt injection, data poisoning, or output manipulation. This leaves organizations exposed to errors and blind spots that existing tools were never designed to address.
This is where Trend Vision OneTM changes the game—offering a comprehensive way to detect risks in AI models and automatically protect them through intelligent AI guardrails. With AI Application Security, the AI Scanner continuously monitors models to uncover vulnerabilities and applies AI guardrails to defend against threats—creating a seamless, proactive, closed-loop system for AI risk management.
Despite growing awareness of AI risks, most organizations still deploy systems without adequate security checks. According to the World Economic Forum (2025), only 37% of organizations assess AI security before rollout, even as the average cost for a data breach surpasses $4.4 million.
To address emerging threats and simplify security management, Trend has several integrated security tools designed to deliver proactive, AI-powered protection across cloud-native environments, including:
"As organizations race to gain advantage through the use of AI throughout their operating environment, most face significant risks across the many facets of AI security and governance," said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst at Omdia, "mitigating these risks requires comprehensive visibility and governance throughout model and application development, deployment, and utilization."Hashtag: #trendmicro, #trendvisionone, #visionone, #aisecurity,
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.
