|
02.08.2024 17:32:42
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management
DATE: August 2, 2024
Set forth below is the public disclosure of material events relating to the resolution of our Board of Directors dated 02.08.2024;
Mr. Recep Baştuğ who assumed Chief Executive Officer role in 2019 decided to resign from his position. Today the Board of Directors of our Bank passed a resolution appointing Mr. Mahmut Akten currently in charge of Corporate Investment Banking Services and Global Markets as the new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment, will be effective upon the regulatory approvals.
The Board of Directors will decide on replacement of Mr Akten’s current position at a later date.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|338344
|EQS News ID:
|1960343
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management (EQS Group)
|
02.08.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Application (EQS Group)
|
31.07.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 June 2024 (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|Ausblick: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons ADRs) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Moody’s rating upgrade (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Corporate Governance Rating Agreement (EQS Group)
|
09.07.24
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|3,44
|4,88%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.