02.08.2024 17:32:42

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Changes in Top Management

02-Aug-2024 / 16:32 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Changes in Top Management

DATE: August 2, 2024

 

Set forth below is the public disclosure of material events relating to the resolution of our Board of Directors dated 02.08.2024;

 

Mr. Recep Baştuğ who assumed Chief Executive Officer role in 2019 decided to resign from his position. Today the Board of Directors of our Bank passed a resolution appointing Mr. Mahmut Akten currently in charge of Corporate Investment Banking Services and Global Markets as the new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment, will be effective upon the regulatory approvals.

 

The Board of Directors will decide on replacement of Mr Akten’s current position at a later date.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 338344
EQS News ID: 1960343

 
