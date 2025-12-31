TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
31.12.2025 13:44:25
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
31 December 2025
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 31 December 2025 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 2,288,332 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 302,453,244 ordinary shares with voting rights.
The above figure of 302,453,244 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.
For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|
