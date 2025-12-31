Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.12.2025 13:44:25

TVR-Total Voting Rights

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
TVR-Total Voting Rights

31-Dec-2025 / 12:44 GMT/BST

31 December 2025

 

 

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with 5.6.1R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Funding Circle Holdings plc announces that its total issued listed share capital at the close of business on 31 December 2025 comprised 304,741,576 ordinary shares of 0.1p each fully paid. This figure includes 2,288,332 ordinary shares which are held in Treasury, leaving a balance of 302,453,244 ordinary shares with voting rights.

The above figure of 302,453,244 may be used by shareholders for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their major interest in, or a change to their major interest in, Funding Circle Holdings plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

 

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

 

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 413331
EQS News ID: 2253268

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

31.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
31.12.25
 TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
30.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
29.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
23.12.25
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
22.12.25