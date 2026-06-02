u-blox GNSS technology powers next-generation telescope array in search for extraterrestrial intelligence

Thalwil, Switzerland, June 2, 2026 - u-blox, a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, today announced that its ZED-F9T high-precision GNSS receiver is enabling sub-nanosecond synchronization in an advanced telescope array used in optical Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) research.

The results have been achieved for the SETI program called PANOSETI (Pulsed All-sky Near-infrared Optical SETI), a multi-institutional scientific initiative involving researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and other leading institutions, where precise time synchronization across distributed telescope arrays is critical.

Enabling distributed discovery at unprecedented scale

PANOSETI is designed to detect fast-transient optical and near-infrared signals across the entire observable sky, with the goal of identifying potential technological signatures or astrophysical phenomena. Achieving this requires extremely precise time synchronization between widely distributed telescope nodes.

Traditionally, such synchronization depends on fiber-based systems such as White Rabbit, which can be costly and impractical to deploy in remote observatory locations.

By leveraging GNSS-based differential timing with the u-blox ZED-F9T, the PANOSETI team demonstrated:

~0.7 nanosecond standard deviation between 1PPS signals over a 1 km baseline

Improved performance down to ~200 picoseconds using filtering techniques

This level of accuracy meets, and in some cases exceeds the requirements for next-generation distributed sensing systems.

Precision timing without infrastructure constraints

The results highlight a key benefit of GNSS-based timing: high-precision timing can be achieved in environments where fiber infrastructure is unavailable, impractical or excessively costly.

These results show the capabilities that GNSS timing offers, not only for scientific research, but also for a range of other emerging applications, such as distributed sensor networks, remote timing systems and resilience of critical infrastructure, also in remote locations.

Collaboration driving innovation

“Achieving this level of synchronization without fiber is a significant step forward for distributed instrumentation,”

said Dan Werthimer, Chief Scientist of the PANOSETI project at UC Berkeley.

“It allows us to achieve the timing precision we need for our telescope array in locations where traditional fiber-based systems are not feasible.”

“At u-blox, we are excited to support PANOSETI in their search for extraterrestrial intelligence,”

said Samuli Pietilä, Director of Product Line Management, Timing and Infrastructure.

“GNSS timing is used across many industries, but none quite like the advanced optical telescopes that PANOSETI is deploying.”

The ability to move from physically-based precision synchronization to resilient GNSS solutions unlocks the potential for distributed sensor networks. u-blox is leading this transformation as distributed systems continue to expand across multiple industries.