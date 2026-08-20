Uber Debuts Baidu's Driverless Apollo Go Vehicles In Dubai

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), the ride hailing application, Thursday announced that it has launched Chinese AI company, Baidu, Inc.'s (BIDU), fully driverless Apollo Go vehicles on its ride hailing platform in Dubai with New Horizon Luxury Transport serving as the fleet operator.

Apollo Go's sixth-generation RT6 is a purpose-built, fully electric robotaxi designed for fully driverless operations and at initial launch, the fully autonomous service will be available in select locations in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah, with plans to expand the operating territory in the future, Uber said in a statement.

Riders in Dubai can now request an UberX or Uber Comfort matched with a fully driverless Apollo Go vehicle. To increase the chances of being matched with a robotaxi, customers can also select the autonomous option directly on the Uber app.

The Apollo Go vehicle can accommodate up to three passengers, with each robotaxi equipped with more than 30 sensors for comprehensive perception of its surroundings and real-time onboard data processing.

On Wednesday, Uber shares closed at $78.04, up 4.53% on the New York Stock Exchange and BIDU shares closed at $92.87, up 2.20% on the Nasdaq.