Uber Aktie
WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007
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23.03.2026 14:45:00
Uber Is Quietly Expanding Into a Multitrillion-Dollar Market
Most investors still think of Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) as a ride-hailing company. Some may also know its food delivery business, Uber Eats. But that framing is starting to look incomplete.Behind the scenes, Uber is steadily expanding into a much larger opportunity, one that goes far beyond transporting people and delivering meals. The company is positioning itself at the center of local commerce and logistics, a market measured in the trillions of dollars globally.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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