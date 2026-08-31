General Motors Aktie

General Motors für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1C9CM / ISIN: US37045V1008

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.08.2026 03:25:12

Unifor Members Ratify GM Contracts

(RTTNews) - Unifor members at General Motors (GM) have overwhelmingly ratified new contracts that secure major product commitments, significant investment, and wage and benefit improvements consistent with the union's pattern agreement.

The union noted that negotiations took place under difficult circumstances, with the CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll idled and many members on indefinite layoff. The union emphasized its determination to restore production at CAMI. GM committed to seek opportunities for the facility and designated it as the plant of first consideration for Canadian Armed Forces defense work, should such contracts be awarded. The agreement also extends the Income Maintenance Plan for eligible members on layoff until May 2028.

The three-year collective agreement mirrors the 3% annual wage increases in the Detroit Three pattern agreement, set by Unifor with Ford Motor Company. Wages will rise to $50.20 per hour for full-rate production members and $62.71 per hour for Skilled Trades workers over the life of the contracts. The agreements cover more than 4,600 Unifor members at GM Ontario facilities in Oshawa, St. Catharines, and Woodstock under the GMCC agreement, as well as the GM Assembly Plant in Ingersoll under the CAMI agreement. Members ratified the GMCC agreement with 80.5% support, while CAMI members voted 96.5% in favour.

The contracts include C$144 million to add next-generation Heavy-Duty GMC Sierra truck production in Oshawa, and C$215 million for next-generation transmission assembly in St. Catharines, with work anticipated to begin in late 2029. They also enshrine prior commitments of C$691 million for sixth-generation V8 engine production in St. Catharines and C$63 million for stamping and CCA upgrades in Oshawa. In addition, the agreements provide measures to mitigate layoffs at Oshawa Assembly, renew the Cost of Living Allowance, and deliver bonuses including a $10,000 Productivity and Quality bonus and a $2,000 December bonus for eligible members. Retirees will also see increased Universal Healthcare Allowance payments, extended to surviving spouses.

General Motors Company closed at $86.27, up $0.09 or 0.10% as of August 28. In overnight trading at 9:15:11 PM EDT, the stock was at $85.91, down $0.36 or 0.42%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu General Motors

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu General Motors

mehr Analysen
10.04.25 General Motors Neutral UBS AG
03.04.25 General Motors Market-Perform Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

General Motors 74,36 0,55% General Motors

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:47 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
30.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 35
29.08.26 KW 35: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
29.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Jackson Hole im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen nach neuen Rekorden stärker ins Wochenende -- Dow schließt kaum verändert - Techwerte tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag höher, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Gewinnen zeigte. An den US-Börsen herrschte Zurückhaltung. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen