|
12.01.2024 18:53:26
UnitedHealth Stock Tanks Over Higher Q4 Medical Loss Ratio
(RTTNews) - On Friday, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) reported its fourth quarter earnings which were higher than the prior year and also surpassed the Street estimates. However, the company's stock tumbled over higher medical loss ratio.
Currently, the company's stock is sliding 3.54 %, to $520.27 over the previous close of $539.68 on a volume of 3,540,510. It had traded between $445.68 and $554.70 in the past 52 weeks.
Medical loss ratio, which represents the percentage of premiums spent on medical care of customers, stood at 85% compared to the previous year's 82.8% and the analysts' estimate of around 84.1%.
The rise in the ratio led the investors to believe that customers are using more services than expected and that pattern could continue in the present fiscal year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
12.01.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones beendet den Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|UnitedHealth-Aktie trotzdem tief im Minus: Gewinnsteigerung trotz höherer Kosten (dpa-AFX)
|
12.01.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt mittags nach (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert UnitedHealth-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in UnitedHealth von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Freitagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
12.01.24
|Ausblick: UnitedHealth mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu UnitedHealth Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UnitedHealth Inc.
|475,00
|-0,11%