Utz Brands Posts Higher Preliminary Q4, FY25 Sales And EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ), a snack food manufacturer and marketer, on Monday provided preliminary estimates for net sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects net sales in the range of $342 million to $343 million, representing organic net sales growth of 0.3% to 0.6% compared with the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $62 million and $64 million, reflecting an increase of 17% to 21% year over year.

For the full year 2025, the company expects net sales of $1.439 billion to $1.440 billion, representing organic net sales growth of 2.4% to 2.5% versus 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to range from $216 million to $218 million, up 8% to 9% year over year.

The company expects to report full results and 2026 guidance on February 12.

In the pre-market trading, Utz Brands is 2.26% leser at $9.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.