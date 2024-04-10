10.04.2024 22:46:10

Vertex Pharmaceuticals To Buy Alpine Immune Sciences For $4.9 Bln

(RTTNews) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) Wednesday announced that it has agreed to acquire Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative, protein-based immunotherapies.

Vertex will acquire Alpine for $65 per share or around $4.9 billion in cash. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Vertex and Alpine Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close later this quarter.

Alpine's lead molecule, povetacicept (ALPN-303), is a highly potent and effective dual antagonist of BAFF (B cell activating factor) and APRIL (a proliferation inducing ligand). Through Phase 2 development, povetacicept has shown potential best-in-class efficacy in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

"Alpine is a compelling strategic fit for Vertex and furthers our ambition of using scientific innovation to create transformative medicines targeting serious diseases with high unmet need in specialty markets," said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., FASN, Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. "We look forward to welcoming the talented Alpine team to Vertex and believe that together we can bring povetacicept, a potential best-in-class treatment for IgAN to patients faster. We also look forward to fully exploring povetacicept's potential as a 'pipeline-in-a-product' and adding Alpine's protein engineering and immunotherapy capabilities to Vertex's toolbox."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. 373,10 -0,21% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen