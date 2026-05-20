V.F Aktie
WKN: 857621 / ISIN: US9182041080
|
20.05.2026 12:48:17
VF Corp. Posts Narrower Loss In Q4
(RTTNews) - VF Corp. (VFC) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations was $119.28 million compared to a loss of $150.27 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.30 compared to a loss of $0.39. Operating income was $62 million compared to a loss of $73 million. Adjusted ex Dickies, operating income increased to $54 million from $16 million. Adjusted ex Dickies, the company reported breakeven per share compared to a loss of $0.14.
Fourth quarter revenue was $2.17 billion compared to $2.14 billion, prior year. Adjusted ex Dickies, revenue was up 8% year-over-year.
The company's Board of Directors authorized a quarterly per share dividend of $0.09.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, VF Corp. shares are up 8.75 percent to $18.21.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu V.F. Corp.
|
20.05.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.05.26
|Ausblick: VF präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
15.05.26
|S&P 500-Papier VF-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in VF von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel VF-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein VF-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: VF zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.26
|S&P 500-Titel VF-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem VF-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.26