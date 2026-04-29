Waters Aktie
WKN: 898123 / ISIN: US9418481035
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29.04.2026 20:34:01
Waters Parkerson Bets $3 Million on a CBIZ Rebound
According to a recent SEC filing, Waters Parkerson & Co. LLC increased its position in CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) by 85,796 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $3.0 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's CBIZ stake was valued at $14.0 million at quarter-end, down $8.0 million from the prior period, reflecting both the new purchase and a meaningful decline in CBIZ's share price.CBIZ is a leading advisor to mid-market companies, offering a broad range of professional services to businesses and individuals across the U.S. and Canada.Adding shares of a stock that has lost more 50% its value over the past year is a transaction worth exploring. At some point in Q1 2026, Waters Parkerson increased its existing CBIZ position, a period during which the stock was trading well below its prior-year levels. That's a contrarian move -- while the market has been selling CBIZ aggressively, Waters appears to see enough value in the beaten-down shares to keep building its position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CBIZ IncShs
|28,40
|0,71%
|Waters Corp.
|252,20
|0,96%