Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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15.09.2026 07:39:05
Waymo, Nihon Kotsu, GO To Launch Autonomous Ride-Hailing In Tokyo
(RTTNews) - Waymo, an autonomous driving technology company, on Monday announced plans with Nihon Kotsu and GO to launch a commercial fully autonomous ride-hailing service in Tokyo in 2027.
The launch is subject to regulatory approvals from national and local authorities and completion of ongoing technology and operational validation.
The service will allow riders to book autonomous trips through the GO and Waymo apps.
The companies will initially launch the service with a fleet of vehicles and gradually expand to around 100 vehicles across key Tokyo neighborhoods.
Nihon Kotsu has been working with Waymo to train and validate the Waymo Driver on Tokyo roads since 2025.
The companies said the service will operate alongside conventional taxis and help address future driver shortages.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) closed trading 3.22% higher at $349.39 on the Nasdaq. Overnight, the stock traded 0.71% lesser at $346.91.
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|300,55
|-0,68%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|297,35
|-0,62%
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