Wealth Manager Bets Big on International ETF
On Feb. 4, 2026, Financial Council, LLC disclosed a buy of 159,189 shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX), an estimated $10.55 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Financial Council, LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 159,189 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the buy was $10.55 million, based on the quarterly average price. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $10.80 million, reflecting both new purchases and changes in share price.The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF offers investors access to a globally diversified portfolio of non-U.S. equities, capturing both developed and emerging markets. The fund's strategy leverages a market capitalization-weighted index methodology to mirror the performance of international equity markets while excluding U.S. exposure. With significant assets under management and a competitive dividend yield, the ETF is positioned as a core international equity holding for institutional portfolios seeking broad diversification and efficient market access.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
