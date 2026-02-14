Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
14.02.2026 08:20:00
Where Will Alphabet Be in 5 Years?
Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) faced considerable challenges for most of the last five years. The release of GPT-4 appeared to catch the company off guard. For the first time in decades, investors began to doubt the dominance of Google Search as more users turned to artificial intelligence-driven search tools.Fortunately, Alphabet has reasserted its dominance, and in the minds of some, it now has the leading AI tool. For this reason, its five-year performance far surpasses the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Moreover, it will likely beat the market over the next five years. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!