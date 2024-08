Where Will Nike Stock Be in 5 Years?

If you purchased shares of Nike (NYSE: NKE) five years ago, you would be sitting on a loss of 5%, including the positive impact of dividends. That's a wildly disappointing return from an industry-leading enterprise.For comparison's sake, an investment in the S&P 500 index would've almost doubled your capital. But maybe the pessimism surrounding Nike has hit a low, and things will turn around for the better.Where will this consumer discretionary stock be in five years?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool