Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
08.01.2026 15:27:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?
For the last three years, investors have been bombarded by the stock market's newest megatrend: artificial intelligence (AI). Indeed, AI's grip on investor sentiment echoes the euphoria that Wall Street witnessed over a quarter of a century ago, when the internet was the subject of all the buzz.Within the technology arena, a small set of megacap stocks that have come to be known as the "Magnificent Seven" -- Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- have become the ultimate barometers of the AI trade.However, some smaller companies have proven that they can go toe-to-toe with these behemoths. In particular, data analytics expert Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has become one of the most influential players at the intersection of AI, defense and intelligence operations, and enterprise software.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
