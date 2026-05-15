Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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15.05.2026 22:00:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?
Much has been said about Palantir Technologies' (NASDAQ: PLTR) valuation. In fact, you may be sick of hearing about it. But the fact is that it matters. Especially when you're looking five years into the future.The company just posted an incredible quarter -- its best ever as a public company -- with sales up nearly 85% year over year (YOY) and earnings per share (EPS) up nearly 154%. That is a blowout quarter, plain and simple. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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