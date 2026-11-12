Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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12.11.2026 06:30:00
Where Will Robinhood Be in 3 Years?
Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is an innovative fintech company that has soared over 920% in the past three years. However, its recent Q3 earnings disappointed -- largely because its crypto trading transaction revenue dropped even more than Wall Street expected. So much so that Robinhood's share price has fallen by over 20% in the past month, due to both its earnings miss and the recent turbulence in crypto and tech stock prices.
I think today's price of around $83 could present a buying opportunity because Robinhood is so much more than a cryptocurrency stock. In the next three years, the way we invest, spend, and move money around could change dramatically, and Robinhood's forward-thinking approach puts it at the forefront of this emerging financial world.
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Nachrichten zu Robinhood
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12.11.26
|S&P 500-Papier Robinhood-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Robinhood-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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05.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel Robinhood-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Robinhood von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Ausblick: Robinhood gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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22.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Robinhood-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Robinhood-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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18.10.26
|Coinbase, Strategy, Robinhood und Block vor den Quartalszahlen: Darauf sollten Krypto-Anleger achten (finanzen.at)
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15.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Robinhood-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Robinhood von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Robinhood verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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08.10.26
|Cathie Wood trennt sich von Robinhood-Aktie: ARK setzt auf KI und Rüstung (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Robinhood
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Robinhood
|72,04
|-2,07%