Where Will Robinhood Be in 3 Years?

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) is an innovative fintech company that has soared over 920% in the past three years. However, its recent Q3 earnings disappointed -- largely because its crypto trading transaction revenue dropped even more than Wall Street expected. So much so that Robinhood's share price has fallen by over 20% in the past month, due to both its earnings miss and the recent turbulence in crypto and tech stock prices.

I think today's price of around $83 could present a buying opportunity because Robinhood is so much more than a cryptocurrency stock. In the next three years, the way we invest, spend, and move money around could change dramatically, and Robinhood's forward-thinking approach puts it at the forefront of this emerging financial world.

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