Alibaba Aktie
WKN DE: A117ME / ISIN: US01609W1027
|
10.12.2025 23:06:04
Why Alibaba Stock Inched Higher Today
Following news that it is reportedly involved in a significant artificial intelligence (AI) initiative by a major U.S. tech company, Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) stock closed higher on Wednesday. Investors pushed the shares almost 2% skyward, a rate that beat the 0.7% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index. Before market open that day, Bloomberg reported that social media titan Meta Platforms is making a concentrated effort to develop a proprietary, for-pay AI model. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
