Amgen Aktie
WKN: 867900 / ISIN: US0311621009
|
05.11.2025 20:26:11
Why Amgen Stock Was Crushing It on Wednesday
One of the healthier stocks in the healthcare field Wednesday was Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). The biotech and pharmaceutical company published its third-quarter results the previous day after market close, and investors were obviously pleased. In mid-session trading Wednesday they were pushing the stock's price up by more than 8%. The quarter saw Amgen lift its total revenue by 12% year over year to $9.6 billion, fueled by double-digit increases in the sales of key drugs. Net income not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) also rose, albeit more modestly. It ticked up by 1% to just under $3.06 billion, or $5.64 per share. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
