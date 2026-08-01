Baxter International Aktie
WKN: 853815 / ISIN: US0718131099
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01.08.2026 02:03:19
Why Baxter International Stock Skyrocketed by 19% This Week
Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) probably didn't want this trading week to end. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the veteran medical device purveyor's shares flew 19% higher over the period. That was hardly a surprise, as the company published a highly encouraging quarterly earnings report Thursday morning. Baxter posted second-quarter sales of $2.96 billion, which was a 5% improvement over the same period of 2025. Of these, the company's take in its native U.S. rose 4% to $1.6 billion, while international sales advanced 7% to $1.4 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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