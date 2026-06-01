CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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01.06.2026 19:17:41
Why CoreWeave Stock Is Up on Monday
Most of the time, it's quite clear why a stock is soaring. This is not one of those times. Rather, the reason CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) shares are up 14.3% as of 1:16 p.m. ET Monday is one that requires some technical understanding of how artificial intelligence data centers work. That, and a willingness to connect some dots.CoreWeave made the announcement in a press release this morning, highlighting that it has completed the "industry-first bring up and validation of [the] Nvidia Vera Rubin NVL72" single rack-scale AI accelerator, which is particularly well-suited for agentic AI.That may not mean much to the average investor, though most non-techie people can reasonably surmise that this equipment is a measurable improvement on previous-generation solutions. As CoreWeave's press release explains plainly enough, this newer technology "delivers up to 10× better inference per watt, up to one-fourth fewer GPUs, and one-tenth the cost per million tokens compared to NVIDIA Blackwell."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Jane Street-Deal: CoreWeave sichert sich Milliarden für globale KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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26.01.26
|CoreWeave-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Milliardeninvestment macht NVIDIA zum Großaktionär (finanzen.at)
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26.01.26
|Nvidia invests $2bn in CoreWeave in new data centre push (Financial Times)