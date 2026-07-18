CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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18.07.2026 16:37:00
Why CoreWeave Stock Keeps Falling
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) closed Thursday at $72.91, down 52% from its 52-week high of $153.20. The main reason the stock keeps falling is the cost of its growth: The artificial intelligence (AI) cloud provider borrows heavily to build data centers, and the bill for that debt is growing about as fast as the business itself.The first quarter showed both sides. Revenue rose 112% year over year to $2.1 billion. But interest expense more than doubled to $536 million, up from $264 million in the year-ago quarter, and the company's net loss widened to $740 million from $315 million. When CoreWeave reported those results in May, the stock sank about 10% as its revenue forecast disappointed investors and its spending forecast grew again.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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