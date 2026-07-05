CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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05.07.2026 13:18:42

Why CoreWeave Stock Plummeted This Week

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock suffered a double-digit pullback in this week's shortened trading, which saw the market closed on Friday in advance of the July 4 holiday. The company's share price fell 13.2% across the stretch. While the S&P 500 gained 1.8% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 2.1% this week, many artificial intelligence (AI) hardware stocks got hit with pullbacks. In addition to a general rotation trend out of AI hardware, CoreWeave stock saw valuation pullbacks in conjunction with news that Meta Platforms is entering the AI processing services market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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