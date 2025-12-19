CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
20.12.2025 00:00:00
Why CoreWeave Stock Skyrocketed 23% on Friday
Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) jumped today, finishing up 23%. The massive gain came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.After months of declines, CoreWeave investors rejoiced as shares finally had a big day -- recovering much of their post-peak drop -- after the stock received a buy rating from Citigroup, which renewed coverage on Thursday.The neocloud operator received a buy rating from Citigroup analysts who see significant upside in the volatile stock. However, the firm also dramatically reduced its previous price target from $192 to $135, and critically, Citi added its high-risk designation to the rating, citing "limited trading history and high customer concentration, which may expose shares to greater volatility."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
