CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
20.02.2026 22:55:48
Why CoreWeave Was Plunging To End the Week Today
Shares of AI neocloud CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) were falling on Friday, down as much as 13% at one point, before finishing the day down 8.1%.CoreWeave has been highly volatile since going public about a year ago. This is because its tantalizing growth prospects as the largest neocloud serving the AI build-out are running into the complications of securing sufficient funding and permits to build its data centers.Today, the business magazine Business Insider reported that Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OBDC), a business development company and lender to CoreWeave, may be having trouble securing financing partners for CoreWeave's new Lancaster, PA data center.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
