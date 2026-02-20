CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 22:55:48

Why CoreWeave Was Plunging To End the Week Today

Shares of AI neocloud CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) were falling on Friday, down as much as 13% at one point, before finishing the day down 8.1%.CoreWeave has been highly volatile since going public about a year ago. This is because its tantalizing growth prospects as the largest neocloud serving the AI build-out are running into the complications of securing sufficient funding and permits to build its data centers.Today, the business magazine Business Insider reported that Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OBDC), a business development company and lender to CoreWeave, may be having trouble securing financing partners for CoreWeave's new Lancaster, PA data center.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten