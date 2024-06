Why I'm Not Selling My Amazon Stock, Even After a 500% Gain

Back in 2016, I started to accumulate shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). I only trimmed my position once over the following eight years, and I'm currently sitting on a gain of nearly 500% on my remaining shares.Amazon is now my largest position and accounts for 6.5% of my portfolio. I've been tempted to prune that stake again, but I've decided to not sell any more shares for four simple reasons.Image source: Amazon .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel