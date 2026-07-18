Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.07.2026 23:21:17

Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Dropped This Week

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell this past week on concerns that the robotic surgery leader's growth is slowing.Image source: Intuitive Surgical.Intuitive saw a 16% year-over-year rise in worldwide procedures in the second quarter. Procedures with its da Vinci robotic surgical platform rose 15%, while procedures with its Ion robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies surged 36%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Inc

mehr Nachrichten