Intuitive Surgical Aktie
WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023
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18.07.2026 23:21:17
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Dropped This Week
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) fell this past week on concerns that the robotic surgery leader's growth is slowing.Image source: Intuitive Surgical.Intuitive saw a 16% year-over-year rise in worldwide procedures in the second quarter. Procedures with its da Vinci robotic surgical platform rose 15%, while procedures with its Ion robotic-assisted platform for minimally invasive lung biopsies surged 36%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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